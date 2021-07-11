-$0.10 EPS Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.09). Avalara reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.21.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $259,393.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,798 shares of company stock valued at $14,225,890 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVLR traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.28. 443,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,963. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.04 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $185.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.35.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

