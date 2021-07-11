$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 91,526 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

