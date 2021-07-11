-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNPR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. 6,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,544. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $17.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $71.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

