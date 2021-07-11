$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

NYSE PSTL traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $18.85. 55,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,771. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.03 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

