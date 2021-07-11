-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.33). Immatics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMTX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Immatics by 121.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,731 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Immatics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 457,265 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immatics by 8.6% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 94,045 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 17.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 88,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 104.7% in the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 78,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Immatics stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59. Immatics has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

