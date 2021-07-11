$0.60 EPS Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Graco reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Graco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Graco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Graco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Graco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. Graco has a 12 month low of $47.42 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

