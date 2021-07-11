$0.65 EPS Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.70. A. O. Smith posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In related news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. 1,198,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,133. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $73.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

