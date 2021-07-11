$0.66 EPS Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Papa John’s International posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Stephens increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.00. 464,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,945. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.50. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,601,000 after buying an additional 86,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,146,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after buying an additional 431,113 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after buying an additional 64,412 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after buying an additional 271,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

