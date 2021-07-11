-$0.74 EPS Expected for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will report ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Krystal Biotech reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.88. 88,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,466. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.71. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 1.13.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

