$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Cerner posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.57. 2,100,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,547. Cerner has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter valued at $1,833,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

