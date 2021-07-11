$0.90 EPS Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $1.02. DISH Network posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion.

DISH has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,813,000 after acquiring an additional 229,708 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 48.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,224 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 15.6% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,220,000 after acquiring an additional 482,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 25,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,200,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,014,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

