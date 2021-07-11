$0.93 EPS Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.38. The company had a trading volume of 271,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.34. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

