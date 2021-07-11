$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. AptarGroup reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,754,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.18. 229,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,570. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

