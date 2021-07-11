$1.03 EPS Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Exxon Mobil posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

XOM stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33. The firm has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

