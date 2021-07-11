$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.18. Citrix Systems posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.89.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock worth $1,528,685 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $116.17 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

