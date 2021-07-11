$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.22. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.38.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,620. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

