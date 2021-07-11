$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Xponance Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.17. The company had a trading volume of 829,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,143. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $81.28 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

