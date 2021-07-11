$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to post $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.54.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $566.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 437.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $390.84 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,487.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

