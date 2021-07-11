$1.43 EPS Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Lincoln Electric reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after buying an additional 169,798 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,965 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 624,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $134.70. The company had a trading volume of 178,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,691. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $83.59 and a one year high of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 49.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.