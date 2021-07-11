$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.56. Extra Space Storage posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,922 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXR opened at $173.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.54. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $94.10 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

