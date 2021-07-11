$1.55 EPS Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.53. Extra Space Storage reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $173.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $94.10 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.