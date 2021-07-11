$1.60 EPS Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

CFR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFR traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.40. 383,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,006. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

