$1.67 EPS Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. QUALCOMM reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.43. 7,356,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,645,031. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

