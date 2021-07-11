$1.74 EPS Expected for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.79. Gartner posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gartner.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

In related news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Gartner by 35.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $256.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.10. Gartner has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $258.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gartner (IT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.