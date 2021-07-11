$1.76 EPS Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.79. Applied Materials posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. ICAP lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.90. 5,762,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,563,205. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.84. The company has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

