$1.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. BOK Financial posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. BOK Financial’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

BOKF traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.44. 159,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,789. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.83. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238 over the last 90 days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

