-$1.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will report ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.67) and the lowest is ($2.06). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($6.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The business had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

PTCT opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.47. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $70.82.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

