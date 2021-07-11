$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to report sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, increased their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.18.

DOV opened at $153.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.05. Dover has a 1-year low of $94.36 and a 1-year high of $155.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dover by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Dover by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after buying an additional 38,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.