$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $539,876.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WESCO International by 119.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after buying an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 61,281 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 57,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.10. The stock had a trading volume of 151,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,976. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.78.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

