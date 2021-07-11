$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will post $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. Motorola Solutions reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $224.52. 513,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,318. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $224.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,415 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.