$1.92 EPS Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will report $1.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.16. 8,895,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,041,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,600 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.