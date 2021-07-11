100,000 Shares in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFAU. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at $4,975,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,990,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,898,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $394,000.

Get 890 5th Avenue Partners alerts:

ENFAU stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.