130,300 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 130,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $379,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $202,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Valero Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $1,507,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

Valero Energy stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

