131,303 Shares in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Purchased by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000. Fathom accounts for about 1.0% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.94% of Fathom as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fathom by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fathom by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fathom by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David C. Hood sold 4,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $136,329.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,147.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 17,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $557,643.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,330,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,105,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,336 shares of company stock worth $3,040,532.

Shares of FTHM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.86. 17,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,778. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $467.39 million and a P/E ratio of -93.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

