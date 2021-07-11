134,935 Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Purchased by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,633,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises 14.7% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.06% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,509,000 after purchasing an additional 125,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,169 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,846,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $186.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.18.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

