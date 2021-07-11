$148.73 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to announce sales of $148.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.88 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $595.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $588.20 million to $608.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $687.79 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $733.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 789.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 103,420 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,160,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.47. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.