14,903 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Danaher by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Danaher by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Danaher by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $277.47 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $181.18 and a 1 year high of $280.50. The stock has a market cap of $197.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

