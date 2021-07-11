1,495,795 Shares in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,495,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,768,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.61% of Cosan at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSAN. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $980,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cosan during the first quarter worth about $190,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Cosan stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21. Cosan S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cosan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Cosan Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

