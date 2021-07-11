$156.11 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report sales of $156.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.10 million and the highest is $162.11 million. Employers reported sales of $211.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $636.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $656.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $654.92 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $680.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

EIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Employers in the first quarter worth $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Employers by 90.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $43.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

