$18.94 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to announce $18.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.82 million and the highest is $19.01 million. Veritone posted sales of $13.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $80.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.55 million to $81.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $100.59 million, with estimates ranging from $97.67 million to $102.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

VERI opened at $18.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70. Veritone has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $50.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Veritone during the 1st quarter worth about $10,509,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Veritone by 28.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after buying an additional 248,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Veritone by 353.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 236,653 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 216,877.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 164,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

