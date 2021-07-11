1MillionNFTs Price Tops $1.14 on Major Exchanges (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00003358 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $136,788.68 and approximately $135,679.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

