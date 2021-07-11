$2.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to report $2.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $394.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 486.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $9.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $10.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $10.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.24.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 71,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.