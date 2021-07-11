$2.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.80. Align Technology posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 831.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $11.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $13.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.20.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,396 shares of company stock worth $16,521,757 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,253,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $10.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $627.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,435. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $267.63 and a 52-week high of $647.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 109.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.50.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.