$2.81 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the highest is $3.14 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $10.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $11.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 809,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $43,891,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 488,000 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DKS opened at $101.31 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

