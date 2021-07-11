2,102,077 Shares in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Bought by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,102,077 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,194,000. Quotient Technology accounts for about 6.3% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned 2.25% of Quotient Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 13.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,662,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,165,851.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,535 shares of company stock worth $670,231. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 570,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,793. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

