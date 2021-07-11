21,825 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,825 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $256.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.76, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $257.43.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

