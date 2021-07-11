23,100 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000. Moderna makes up 1.7% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $768,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $1,383,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,358,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,675,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,008 shares of company stock worth $73,847,864. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.81. 5,305,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,607,529. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $245.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.24. The company has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

