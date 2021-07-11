2,633 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Bought by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 14.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $422.82. 696,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,924. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.00.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.