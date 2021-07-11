$285.09 Million in Sales Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to report $285.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.00 million and the highest is $286.19 million. Adtalem Global Education posted sales of $259.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,328. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 128,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $4,945,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,942,626.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,778,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,261,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 288,790 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,486,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,960,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATGE opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

