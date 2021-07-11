$3.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will announce sales of $3.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.19 billion and the lowest is $3.00 billion. Edison International reported sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $14.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 63.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIX opened at $58.28 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

